SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fire officials have deployed around the Volunteer State to work on containing the Hatcher Mountain wildfire in Sevier County.

The fire has affected 3,700 acres and is only 5% contained, Sevier County Fire officials stated in a press conference Thursday morning.

News 2 spoke with the Central View Volunteer Fire Department Chief Matt McBride, who was happy to hear progress had been made. At the time, McBride was in staging ready to continue fighting the fire.

Personnel from Ashland City, Brentwood, and Rutherford County have also responded. In total, over 70 federal, state, and local agencies fought through the night Wednesday into Thursday.

Chief McBride said it is important to come together during an event of this magnitude.

“We’re just glad to be part of an organization, as far as statewide, and I think it’s great that these organizations can come together and kind of form under one unity of command. And that’s what we’re here for – we’re here for Sevier County,” McBride said.

The Nashville Fire Department told News 2 they will not be sending crews out to East Tennessee at this time.