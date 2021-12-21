NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed that nearly 21 inches of rain fell in 24 hours over the summer, leading to deadly flooding in Middle Tennessee and marking a state record.

The weather service tweeted that the previous record had been 13.6 inches in Milan on Sept. 13, 1982.

According to the agency, the State Climate Extremes Committee voted unanimously confirming the record of 20.73 inches for 24-hour total precipitation in Tennessee.

The Aug. 21 flooding killed 20 people as it took out houses, roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines. Officials say more than 270 homes were destroyed and 160 took major damage.