KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some residents of the Wears Valley community have been asked to evacuate after a wildfire was reported Wednesday, the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said.

The fire is burning on Hatcher Mountain Road at Indigo Lane. The Wears Valley Fire Department is asking anyone within a one-mile radius of Indigo Lane to evacuate immediately. This includes anyone on Hatcher Mountain Road and any roads that lead off of Hatcher Mountain Rd.

Wears Valley Road is now closed at the Pigeon Forge city limits according to the Pigeon Forge Police Department. The department said no traffic will be able to travel into Wears Valley from Pigeon Forge until further notice.

For those evacuating, a shelter has been established at Pigeon Forge Community Center, 170 Community Center Drive. Pigeon Forge, TN.

Walden’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department captain Jon Lanier estimated the fire currently covers 20 acres. Two structures and multiple vehicles have been destroyed.

Due to low humidity and high winds, Sevier County is under a Red Flag Warning. This means critical fire weather conditions are expected in the county. This is why the Sevier Co. EMA has also asked people not to burn anything today.

Map shows Hatcher Mountain Road and surrounding area. (Google Maps)

Smoke seen from brush fire in Wears Valley (Photo via Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department)

Brush fire in Wears Valley (Photo via Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department)

Fire crews from Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, the Wildland Task Force and the Tennessee Division of Forestry have responded to the scene.

EDITOR’S NOTE: As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.