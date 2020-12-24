WATCH: Viewers share video, images of snow falling across East Tennessee on Christmas Eve

Tennessee News

by: Melissa Greene

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn, (WATE) — Viewers from across East Tennessee are sharing photos and video of snow falling in their neighborhoods.

To share your photos and video, simply visit our website and upload them, or email us at newsroom@wate.com. Be sure to include your name and location.

  • Snow falling in White Oak.
  • Cheryl Neil in Clinton/ Norris area
  • Lovell Road at the Pellissippi Parkway in Deep West Knox County
  • Lovell Road at the Pellissippi Parkway in Deep West Knox County
  • Photos of Christmas Eve snow in Oliver Springs
  • Sevier Ave in Knoxville
  • My beautiful neighbors house!
  •  Submitted by Olivia Hudson
  • Submitted by Olivia Hudson
  • Submitted by Olivia Hudson
  • Halls area
  • Maryville snow
  • Maryville snow
  • North West Loudon County by Dennis Mayfield
  • Snow in Union County
  • Sevierville
  • Sevierville
  • Sevierville

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories