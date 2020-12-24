KNOXVILLE, Tenn, (WATE) — Viewers from across East Tennessee are sharing photos and video of snow falling in their neighborhoods.
To share your photos and video, simply visit our website and upload them, or email us at newsroom@wate.com. Be sure to include your name and location.
LATEST STORIES
- WATCH: Viewers share video, images of snow falling across East Tennessee on Christmas Eve
- PHOTOS: Special bundles from Santa at Saint Thomas Midtown NICU
- Reed: US adversaries having a good ‘chuckle’ with Trump’s veto of defense bill
- Despite warning from CDC, travel spikes 114 percent at BNA in one week
- Lawmakers prepare to return to Capitol to override NDAA veto