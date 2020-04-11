WATCH: Pennington Distilling Co. pumps out hand sanitizer, gives back to service workers

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Hand sanitizer is hotter than ever and it’s nearly impossible to get a hold of, but Pennington Distilling Company, here in Nashville, is doing things differently, going by the gallons.

Owners Jeff and Jenny are usually busy making their specialties; Davidson Reserve Whiskey, Pickers Vodka, the award-winning Whisper Creek Tennessee Sipping Cream, and Walton’s Finest Vodka. But with the demand of hand sanitizer being so great, a few weeks ago they were asked by government officials to help make it. They didn’t hesitate and jumped right into production.

“We all stick by the World Health Organization’s formula so it’s safe. We thought about doing a little bit for local and then the demand exploded to way more than we thought it would be,” said Jeff Pennington.

That demand continues to increase and right now the company is pumping out 8-9 gallons of hand sanitizer a day, distributing everywhere from grocery stores to the Metro Police Department and local fire stations.

“Right now you can’t find squeeze bottles or spray bottles, so we found a niche, doing five gallon jugs that have nozzles,” added Pennington.

The liquid form of sanitizer makes it easy to distribute by the bulk and that’s why Jeff and Jenny decided to open things up to the public every Friday. Cars line up to get their hands on this product and the only thing Pennington Distilling asks for is a five dollar donation, which is given to service workers who have lost their jobs.

“We pay them throughout the week to work, and then 6-8 guys or gals come in on Fridays. We try to rotate them through, to share the love as they’re getting tips from the community,” said Pennington.

The public’s response to filling up on hand sanitizer on Fridays as been so great, that Jeff says they’re working on opening up Wednesdays to the public as well.

For more information on Pennington Distilling Co. and how to get you hand sanitizer you can find them at the following: @PDC_Nashville on Twitter or at https://penningtondistillingco.com/