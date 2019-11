GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been three years since wildfire ripped through parts of the Great Smoky Mountains and Sevier County.

It would end up being the most destructive fire in Tennessee history, claiming 14 lives, destroying more than 2400 structures, and burning 17,000 acres of land.

The historic area has since started to bounce back, with a lot of big businesses popping up and investing in Gatlinburg since the fires.