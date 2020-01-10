Warrant: Father identified suspect in murder of Hermitage truck driver on Memphis interstate

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The father of the man charged with murdering a Hermitage truck driver along a Shelby County interstate played a key role in identifying the suspect after surveillance images were released, court documents allege.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the truck driver, identified as Dajuante Stuart, was discovered Wednesday morning inside of a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder of I-269 near Macon Road.

Dajuante Stuart (Courtesy: Family)

An arrest warrant states video from a camera inside the truck shows Stuart, a 30-year-old man from Hermitage, talking with a man identified as James Huddleston. Huddleston then enters the truck, while Stuart is in the bunk area of the cab, the paperwork reveals.

As Huddleston stands in front of Stuart, a gunshot is reportedly heard. The warrant states Huddleston then drags Stuart on the floor and shoots him a second time, before attempting to drive the 18-wheeler, then walking off.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office released photos from the truck’s camera Wednesday night and asked the public to help identify the killer. The warrant reveals it was Huddleton’s father who identified him to law enforcement.

James Huddleston (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Huddleston was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder. A motive for the killing was not released.