NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two patients at Vanderbilt University Medical Center are suing the hospital over what they call the hospital’s failure to protect their personal health information.

The patients filed a class action lawsuit against Vanderbilt in Davidson County Chancery Court for the 20th Judicial District.

Following the Tennessee Attorney General’s request for information on patients of the Vanderbilt Transgender Health Clinic, the patients claim Vanderbilt failed to follow both federal law and its own privacy policy when it provided health information for more than 100 patients without notification.

The suit claims patients were only notified Vanderbilt had provided their health information to the AG’s office after a lawsuit was brought against the state for its ban on gender-affirming care, months after the health information was provided to the AG’s office.

The information was provided in response to a civil investigative demand (CID) from the AG’s office related to what the office said was a “billing issue” regarding transgender health care in Tennessee, per the complaint.

The suit claims Vanderbilt knew of the state’s “parade of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation” and should have done more to protect its patients’ personal health information (PHI). Additionally, the suit claims Vanderbilt “did not even attempt to de-identify the information provided” to Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti’s office.

“VUMC released the PHI of its increasingly vulnerable patients to the AG’s office without providing any safeguards of this personally identifying information,” the suit reads, causing those patients “severe mental, psychological, and emotional trauma.”

Most of the individuals whose information was provided, the suit claims, are state employees or family members of state employees who “have now had their private medical information and identities disclosed to the State of Tennessee.”

“In a state that has become increasingly hostile to the LGBTQ+ community, many of these individuals came to the VUMC transgender health clinic as a safe space. VUMC betrayed their trust,” the complaint reads.

The patients seek an injunction preventing Vanderbilt from disclosing any PHI without providing notice to each class member about what information is disclosed, a directive for Vanderbilt to “adequately safeguard” their PHI with improved and enhanced security measures and damages and attorney’s fees.