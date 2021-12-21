KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a busy legislative 2021 for the 112th Tennessee General Assembly that included multiple special legislative sessions, dozens of new laws will take effect in the Volunteer State on Jan. 1, 2022.

The new laws impact many areas of state and local government. New laws include election security safeguards, student discipline, wine sales and compensating college athletes for their name image and likeness.

View some highlights listed here: