NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennesseans in 95 counties across the Volunteer State are planning to celebrate Tennessee Tree Day by planting thousands of trees this Saturday.

Saturday, March 19, marks Tree Day in Tennessee, and according to the Tennessee Environmental Council, over 700,000 trees have been planted by 60,000 residents since Tennessee Tree Day officially began in 2007.

This year, over 10,000 volunteers are joining together to plant trees across the state to replace those that were lost by development, to help repair degraded streams to improve water quality, to increase habitat for wildlife, or to plant trees for purely aesthetic reasons.

The Tennessee Environmental Council says no matter the reason, more than 75,000 trees are expected to be planted today. The organization says the trees planted today will help improve the health of the environment by reducing air pollution and increasing the state’s tree canopy.

In 2021, 62,860 trees were planted for Tennessee Tree Day in 128 counties across several states including Georgia, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

To learn more about Tennessee Tree Day click here.