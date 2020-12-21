Volunteers place wreaths on graves of veterans in the Great Smoky Mountains

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Volunteers spent Sunday morning across the Great Smoky Mountains paying tribute to veterans buried in the region.

It was all part of a project put together by the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation. Volunteers hiked to more than 60 cemeteries within Great Smoky Mountains National Park to place Christmas wreaths on the graves fallen soldiers.

The president of the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation, Marilyn Childress, says this is something that hits close to home for her. She comes from a long line of veterans, and she’s a Navy veteran herself.

“Now that I have the opportunity to be able to honor other veterans, especially Vietnam veterans, it’s very special to my heart,” Childress said.

“We have Revolutionary War veterans, Vietnam veterans that are buried in the park. They have never been recognized and they have never been honored in an official manor by any organization so we’re so proud and honored to be the first ones to do that,” explained Childress.

The event set the standard to make sure this won’t be the last time these veterans are remembered in the region.

The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation partnered with Wreaths Across America to make this event possible.