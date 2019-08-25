Vols’ football player charged with domestic assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A defensive back for the Volunteers has been charged with domestic assault.

Sophomore cornerback Bryce Thompson was arrested and released from jail overnight, after an altercation around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson and a woman were arguing at the Stokely Hall Dorms on campus.

A witness calling 911 saying she heard Thompson say, “I’m going to slap the (expletive) out of you.”

Officers had separated Thompson and the female he was arguing with. Officers speaking with Thompson saying he was extremely upset and agitated in a stairwell of Stokley Hall.

There was also a metal gate that was ripped off its hinges and damage to sheet-rock where the gate had apparently impacted the wall.

Thompson stated that he fell into the gate and that’s how it was ripped from its hinges. He also said that he fell down the stairs with the gate, but the arrest report stating that there were no marks on him to indicate that this happened.

Thompson admitted to being in an argument, but denied making physical contact to her, or making any threats.

After being read his Miranda Rights, Thompson continued to speak with officers. He admitted that the gate broke as he tried to pull it upwards, and that he let it fall down the stairs.

He also told officers that he was in a relationship for four years with the woman he was arguing with, and engaged in a sexual relationship.

The woman saying the argument began after she found another girl’s fake eyelashes in his room. She also told officers that Thompson had a bad temper and has punch walls during arguments in the past.

Witnesses saying they overheard Thompson threatening her, and one witness saying he threatened to, “Shoot up the school.” They also stated they heard a loud crashing sound in the stairwell, presumably when the gate was ripped off.

After statements from witnesses, and assessing the situation, officers arrested Thompson for domestic assault. No citation was issued for domestic violence.

A statement from Tennessee Athletics saying, “We are aware of the situation and are waiting for additional information while the appropriate processes take place.”

This is a developing story and we will continue to follow this and update you with any new information.