KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Neyland Stadium and the University of Tennessee campus may be calm now, but as we get closer and closer to that big game against Alabama, the feelings of excitement are only expected to grow.

“I do think we really have a shot this year,” said UT freshman Kate Demore. “The atmosphere’s just been so vibrant and exciting.”

“The more undefeated we go, the more energy we’re going to have,” UT sophomore Jordan Sloan said. “When we beat Bama, the energy is going to be sky-high.”

Along with that energy comes stakes getting higher and excitement getting larger.

“From what other people told me, the Florida game was absolutely just nuts,” UT junior Lauren Ward told News 2’s sister station, WATE. “It was extremely, extremely loud. I can’t imagine how big Alabama is going to be. “

That volume is exactly what the team hopes to use against the Crimson Tide.

“When we are on defense, we want it to be as loud as it can be in there to where a quarterback may not be able to get his signals, line jumps or whatever it may be,” said Jimmy Delaney, Associate AD of Marketing & Fan Experience. “The fans, Vol nation, being a part of this game, being Neyland loud, it’s critical.”

While UT wants the “Neyland loud” atmosphere, there is a certain line. That line being no rushing the field like in the Vols’ 82 win over Alabama.

“If we’re fortunate to win, that’s knocking on wood, the best thing for our fans to do, the best thing for everybody in Neyland Stadium to do is celebrate in their seats,” said Delaney.

Schedule of Events

Saturday’s game will wrap up several days of events and festivities focused around UT athletics. Below is a list of events that are being held before Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Market Square Madness: The one-hour event program is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET. Beginning at 7 p.m. ET, fans can mingle and take photos with Smokey and members of the Tennessee Spirit Squads. Fans can also visit face painting stations, and participate in on-court contests while DJ Sterl hypes up the crowd.

Friday, Oct. 14

11:15 a.m. ET – Live and taped segments for ESPN programming on main set begin

1-2 p.m. ET – Pat McAfee Show (airs live on YouTube)

3-3:30 p.m. ET – College Football Live (airs live on ESPN2; re-airs on ESPN2 at 4:30 p.m.)

3-7 p.m. ET – The Paul Finebaum Show (airs live on SEC Network) Saturday, Oct. 15

9-10 a.m. ET – Marty & McGee (airs live on SEC Network)

10-noon a.m. ET – SEC Nation (airs live on SEC Network)

Saturday, Oct. 15

6:30 a.m. ET – ESPN College GameDay pit opens

7:45 a.m. ET – ESPN SportsCenter live shots begin (airs live on ESPN)

8:30 a.m. ET – Countdown to GameDay Live (airs live on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App)

9 a.m. to noon ET – ESPN College GameDay (airs live on ESPN and ESPNU)

10:30 a.m. ET – Head Coach Josh Heupel live on ESPN College GameDay set

11:30 a.m. ET – Truly’s Tailgate

Noon ET – Volunteer Village

1:25 p.m. ET – Vol Walk

1:30 p.m. ET – Big Orange Countdown

1:50 p.m. ET – Band March

3:30 p.m. ET – KICKOFF

For more Gameday information, click here. To see the latest Vols news, visit WATE's sports page.