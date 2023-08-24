MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Video from a fatal shooting involving Shelby County deputies in June has been released by the District Attorney’s Office.

Jarveon Hudspeth, 21, was shot and killed by a deputy during a traffic stop June 24 on Rosswood Avenue in Raleigh. The deputy was injured.

Videos of the traffic stop that led to the shooting were posted on the DA’s office website Thursday afternoon. Warning: The images presented in the videos may be graphic to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Hudspeth’s family, represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, has demanded release of the police video.

The entire video body camera video is 1 minute and 51 seconds. The deputy’s dash cam and a neighbor’s Ring camera video were also released.

The videos show the deputy pursuing Hudspeth into a neighborhood where they stopped. The deputy approaches and asks Hudspeth to step out of the car.

As Hudspeth gets out of the car, he tells the deputy he has a firearm in the vehicle. The officer then pats him down.

As the officer tells him to sit back in the squad car Hudspeth then walks back to his vehicle and gets inside.

Hudspeth hits the gas, and the deputy jumps inside the vehicle holding on.

You can see Hudspeth then trying to kick the deputy out of the car. That’s when the deputy fires a single shot, killing Hudspeth.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy says it is important for him to be transparent in releasing video of deadly officer involved shootings..

“I intend to exercise my discretion in favor of transparency,” Mulroy said, “Meaning, I would like to get the relevant portions of the video published to the public ASAP without jeopardizing the investigation.”

The family’s attorney, Ben Crump released a statement calling the deputy’s actions reckless.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the deputy approached Hudspeth in a parked car and attempted to stop him, but the driver managed to drive off, dragging the deputy who was pinned against the car door for almost 100 yards.

TBI says the deputy then shot the driver, who continued to drive for about a half mile before stopping. A neighbor said the deputy was lying in the road for several minutes after falling out of the suspect’s vehicle.

Mulroy said earlier this week that he does not know whether charges will be filed against the deputy involved in the shooting, and the investigation by TBI is not complete.

Sheriff Floyd Bonner, speaking in June, called Ben Crump’s accusations of misconduct a “cheap political stunt.”

According to a press release, Ben Crump will hold a news conference at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church at 8 a.m. on Friday in response to the release of video footage from the fatal traffic stop.