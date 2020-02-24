VIDEO: Grandmother of missing Evelyn Boswell, boyfriend, appear in N.C. court on charges unrelated to AMBER Alert

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The grandmother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell and her boyfriend appeared in court in Wilkes County, North Carolina Monday morning.

Angela Boswell and William McCloud were arrested Friday after deputies with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office found a gray BMW that was reported stolen and was the subject of a BOLO in relation to Evelyn’s disappearance.

PREVIOUS: Two Tennessee residents arrested in N.C. with car connected to AMBER Alert charged with out-of-state fugitive warrants

Both Boswell and McCloud were charged with possession of stolen property.

Boswell was also arrested on an out-of-state warrant for violation of probation.

Boswell entered the courtroom on Monday without handcuffs and only spoke when the judge addressed her extradition.

Boswell waived her legal representation in regards to extradition and agreed to be extradited back to Tennessee.

RELATED: TBI urges public to ‘remain vigilant’ as search for Evelyn Boswell continues

Prosecutors asked that Boswell be placed on a $2 million bond, but no bond was set because of her extradition. Boswell’s bond will be set when she returns to Tennessee.

McCloud also entered the courtroom without handcuffs and claimed he did not know the BMW was stolen.

At one point, McCloud left the courtroom for about three minutes to speak to his court-appointed lawyer. When he returned to the courtroom, McCloud waived his representation and agreed to extradition.





