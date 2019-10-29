VIDEO: Bear caught roaming around Gatlinburg motel

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Indiana woman vacationing with her mother in Gatlinburg captured now-viral videos showing a bear lurking around the outside of their motel over the weekend.

Emily Miedema said the videos, which she provided to News 2, were taken Saturday afternoon at the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites on the River.

According to Miedema, she and her mother were packing up their car at the motel, when they saw the bear right around the corner, three doors down from their room.

“I slowly walked across the sidewalk to my car, got in, and shortly after, the bear walked in front of us,” Miedema explained. “He decided to walk upstairs, across the walkway, then to the other side.”

(Photo: Emily Miedema)

(Photo: Emily Miedema)

(Photo: Emily Miedema)

Miedema, who is from Indianapolis, said she was surprised at the level of interest in her videos, which have been shared across the country and aired on various news outlets nationwide.