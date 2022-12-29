CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Four adults and two children died after Monday’s early morning house fire in Cumberland County. Then, on Thursday, authorities released the identities of three of those victims.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the medical examiner confirmed 55-year-old Trent McCoy; his wife, 54-year-old Karen McCoy; and 33-year-old Christopher McCoy died in the fire. However, their causes of death have not been released at this time.

Authorities added that while the medical examiner has not been able to confirm the identities of the other three victims, they strongly believe they are 23-year-old Melissa McCoy, 4-year-old Arabella Dosset, and 3-year-old Ebonee McCoy.

Melissa’s family confirmed to News 2’s sister station, WATE, that Melissa and two of her children were killed in the fire.

“We regret that we cannot release the positive identification of all victims. We are hopeful they will be confirmed soon,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Thursday, Dec. 29. “Our hearts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims. We are thankful to our community who has shown tremendous support for all. This horrific event and the loss of this family is a tremendous loss to this community.”

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, according to officials.