Victim recovering after shootout on I-40 in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is recovering after being shot while driving on Interstate 40 in Memphis.

Memphis police said just before 7 p.m. Wednesday that a man was shot while driving on I-40 near Sycamore View and Whitten Road.

The man drove to a gas station at 2310 N. Germantown Parkway for help, where he was then taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The victim was upgraded to non-critical condition around 8 p.m.

Police said preliminary information indicated the drivers of a Chevrolet Impala and a Jeep were driving at high rates of speed and firing shots at each other.

The victim was involved in the shootout situation, police later said, but no arrests have yet been made.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Police temporarily blocked eastbound I-40 near the I-240 flyover while they investigated, causing major traffic delays into Wednesday night.

Once confirmed, this would be the 32nd highway shooting in Memphis in 2020. There were 46 total highway shootings in Memphis in 2019.