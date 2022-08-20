MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Roderick Johnson is facing charges after shots were fired towards police officers on Friday.

MPD responded to a two-vehicle crash at Goodlett Street and Chuck Avenue. Officers later found out that there were people on the crash scene with guns.

Police said one driver, Tyree Johnson, became aggressive and demanded the driver of the second vehicle to pay for damages. Roderick Johnson and the other two occupants riding with Tyree Johnson also became aggressive, court documents state.

Police said all parties refused an accident report. One of the officers then told all suspects to leave the scene to stop the disturbance.

Brandon Johnson, 18

As the suspects left, police said they heard three gunshots whizzing past their heads and hitting objects around them.

The gunshots can be heard in a video that Memphis Police later obtained.

Other policemen arrived on the scene and found Tyree Johnson near an apartment complex. Dontae and Roderick Johnson returned to the scene shortly after the shots were fired. Police said the last suspect, Brandon Johnson, fled the scene.

Officers later said Brandon Johnson fired the shots towards officers. He is still on the run. Police have issued a warrant for Brandon Johnson for six counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Roderick Johnson was charged with attempted first-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. He is expected to appear in court on August 22.

No charges have been filed for the remaining suspects at this time.

Call (901)-528-CASH if you know the whereabouts of Brandon Johnson.