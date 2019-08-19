Vandy doctor keeps running as Ambassador Hagerty weighs Senate bid

NASHVILLE, Tenn(WKRN) – As now former Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty mulls over a likely U.S. Senate bid, Nashville surgeon and fellow Republican Manny Sethi remains running for the same seat.

He’s been at it since the beginning of summer while working days at Vanderbilt Medical Center and spending nights along with weekends often on the campaign trail

“I have been thinking about this for the last decade as I have been traveling Tennessee taking care of patients,” Sethi said recently.

Since making his announcement to run for U-S Senate, Manny Sethi remains committed to the Healthy Tennessee project he launched, along with his trauma surgeon duties.

“You got to have fire in the belly and you have got to want this,” says Sethi.

In conversations with him and from words on his campaign website, the doctor makes the diagnosis that he’s been dealing with the three main areas he would focus on in the U-S Senate.

They are repealing and replacing Obamacare, fixing an immigration system that he knows growing up the son of first-generation Americans, and helping to curb the opioid crisis with his healthcare perspective.

“The way I would be a U.S. Senator is to give more power back to local communities in whatever way that we can to let those folks tackle these problems,” adds Sethi.

The way Dr. Sethi puts it, Washington needs a trauma surgeon in the U.S. Senate with Tennessee as is his patient.

earlier this summer, President Trump tweeted support for Bill Hagerty in the Tennessee Senate race.

The former ambassador and middle Tennessee native have long been expected to enter the race in the wake of former Governor Bill Haslam deciding against a run.