NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new poll conducted by Vanderbilt University shows that most Tennesseans — whether Democrat or Republican — support gun reform, despite very little legislation being passed by state lawmakers.

A team of researchers at the university conducts statewide surveys at least twice a year to uncover what Tennesseans think about important public policy issues, with the focus of the Fall 2023 poll being on abortion, education, gun reform and state politics.

There were six questions in the Vanderbilt Poll about possible gun reforms, including proposals like background checks for people buying firearms at gun shows and laws requiring gun owners to ensure that firearms stored in vehicles are safely secured.

In each case, the poll demonstrated across-the-board support for these reforms, with only some disagreement on raising the age at which an assault rifle may be purchased from 18 to 21. Although 64% of voters overall were in favor of the change, only 38% of Republicans who self-identify with the Make America Great Again movement support the proposal.

Meanwhile, 76% of all respondents said they are somewhat or very supportive of laws requiring secure storage of firearms in vehicles. That included 72% of voters who identify as non-MAGA Republicans, 60% of MAGA Republicans and even 63% of respondents who said they strongly support the National Rifle Association, according to the study.

A full 80% of polled registered voters report that they are in favor of background check requirements, and more than three-quarters of all respondents said they support restrictions on gun possession by people identified as “high-risk,” including a majority of Republicans.

Such reforms were at the center of an August special legislative session called by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee following the mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, with the governor proposing an extreme risk protection order to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people.

However, that proposal was one of dozens of items in the official proclamation for special session that never made it through. Following the special session, Republican lawmakers promised no gun restrictions will get through as the legislature is currently constructed.

According to the Vanderbilt Poll, the disconnect between the Tennessee legislature and most registered voters on issues like gun control is reflected in a historically low approval for the state legislature, which stood at just 42% as of the Fall 2023 poll.

“The latest Vanderbilt Poll results show the Tennessee legislature often acts inconsistently with the public’s thinking, and this includes the opinions of most Republicans,” said John Geer, co-director of the Vanderbilt Poll, senior advisor to Chancellor Daniel Diermeier and distinguished professor of political science at Vanderbilt University.

However, as the state approaches the new legislative session in January, the Vanderbilt Poll shows that gun safety has fallen as the most important priority among Tennesseans — from 16% in April, shortly after the Covenant shooting, to 10% today.

The priority is much higher among Democrats at about 23%, but only about 8% of Independents and less than 1% of Republicans identify gun safety as the most important priority. Instead, the poll shows Republicans’ leading concern is the economy.

To view the full poll, click here.