JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For most people, Valentine’s Day is a day full of love, and for Skip Ramey, that’s no different.

Two years ago, on Feb. 14, a day full of hearts became the day he got a new heart.

This week, he celebrates his heart transplant anniversary, his birthday and his 39th wedding anniversary.

“The day I got out of the hospital was the greatest day of my life,” Ramey said. “Knowing that I was going to live and be able to go hunting and stuff with my son.”

He’s been doing that and more. If you ask Skip, it’s his family that has kept his heart pumping all these years.

“I’ve got to watch my grandkids grow for the last two years, and it’s something that really means a lot to me,” Ramey said. “I really think the world of all my grandkids, and my daughters, and my son, and my wife especially.”

His children say they’ll never celebrate Valentine’s Day quite the same way ever again.

“Valentines Day doesn’t exist,” Skip’s daughter, Tasha Dykes said. “It’s heart day, it’s donor day, it’s something more to celebrate than just loving somebody because that’s unconditional love to go through what he went through to be here with us.”

Skip’s children say seeing new life in their dad’s eyes has inspired them to pay it forward.

“Really want to thank the donor and his family because without it we wouldn’t have our dad,” Skip’s son, Mel Ramey, said. “All three of us are donors.”

“I thank God every day,” Ramey said. “Two years ago, I didn’t know whether I was going to make it or not. But, you know, I’m just proud to be here.”