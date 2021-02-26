UT spring commencement to be held at Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee-Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman provided a major update on graduation plans for the spring semester.

Plowman said Friday that the 2021 spring commencement will be held at Neyland Stadium on May 7-9. Graduating students will walk across historic Shield-Watkins Field with family and friends seated in the stands.

Five services will be held over the three days, including a special ceremony for graduate and professional students.

COVID-19 protocols such as facial coverings and social distancing will still be in place, according to Chancellor Plowman.