UT Martin investigates racist statements made by students

MARTIN, Tenn., (WKRN) – The University of Tennessee-Martin is investigating an incident where students made racist comments.

In a statement, the school said the comments were directed toward members of the Black community.

“The university is investigating a video involving UT Martin students that makes racist statements directed toward members of the Black community. We condemn hate and are working hard to create an inclusive campus culture. This video in no way represents the values of UT Martin. We have a responsibility to support our Black students and create a place where all students feel safe. At the conclusion of the investigation, appropriate action will be taken.” University of Tennessee-Martin

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.