KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee-Knoxville said Wednesday the university is gathering facts after a video of an incoming cheerleader using a racial slur surfaced online.
The University of Tennessee official twitter account responded to a video purportedly showing incoming freshman UT cheerleader using a racial slur. The response said the university is “gathering and reviewing information and will take appropriate actions with the individual after completing our review.”
The Tennessee twitter account issued a follow-up statement that they are investigating, “reports that some current, prospective or former students have made racist posts online.”
This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
LATEST STORIES:
- UT investigating video of incoming cheerleader using racial slur
- Newsmaker: What employers are looking for as Tennessee continues to reopen
- WATCH LIVE: George Floyd memorial service in Minneapolis
- NFL coaching staffs can return to team facilities starting Friday
- Authorities investigating YouTuber, husband who gave up custody of adopted son with autism