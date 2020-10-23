UT Athletic Department introduces tiered salary reduction plan

FILE – Tennessee Athletics Director and former Tennessee head football coach Phillip Fulmer introduces new Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Calvin Mattheis)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Athletic Department on Wednesday introduced a tiered, across-the-board salary reduction plan.

As part of the department’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the revenue shortfall and budgetary impact resulting largely from the pandemic, a salary reduction plan is being implemented for the remainder of the fiscal year. Shared with athletics staff in September, this across-the-board plan, effective Nov. 1, applies tiered reductions to annual compensation as follows:

The first $50,000 of any employee’s compensation will not be impacted.

Compensation from $50,000 to $150,000 will be reduced by 5%.

Compensation exceeding $150,000 will be reduced by 10%.

The salary reduction plan is expected to reduce the athletic department’s payroll by up to $1.6 million over an eight-month period and is one of several elements of the department’s comprehensive strategy — coordinated with university leadership — to responsibly navigate this fiscal year and beyond.

Other mitigation measures include, but are not limited to, a hiring freeze on vacant positions, emergency-only deferred maintenance on facilities, a transition to mobile ticketing, and a focus on regional team travel.

The plan will not affect head football coach Jeremy Pruitt’s salary as he deferred his $400,000 raise until the 2021 fiscal year.

