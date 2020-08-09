USGS: Magnitude 5.1 earthquake reported near Sparta, NC

SPARTA, N.C. (WATE) – The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in Sparta, North Carolina Sunday morning.

The 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported approximately two miles southeast of Sparta.

The USGS is also asking if you felt the earthquake, to submit a “Did you feel it” report at https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000bbei/executive.

If you felt the 5.1 Sparta, NC earthquake then be sure to submit a “Did You Feel It” report. Keep up to date on any changes at: https://t.co/VDWMntMTno pic.twitter.com/p1H4lEtgae — USGS (@USGS) August 9, 2020

This is a developing story and our WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team is working to gather more information on this Sunday morning quake.

Here is the latest from the USGS on this mornings strong earthquake along the NC / VA@wateweather @6news pic.twitter.com/3iPmcsRMAm — WATE Justin Kiefer (@justinkieferwx) August 9, 2020

