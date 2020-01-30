USDA invests $55M for broadband in Kentucky, Tennessee

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has invested $55.3 million in four high-speed broadband projects that will benefit rural residents of Kentucky and Tennessee.

Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Donald “DJ” LaVoy announced the funding Wednesday in a statement. He said the projects will create or improve connectivity for more than 12,250 households and nearly 100 farms and businesses.

One project benefits residents of both states. Gibson Electric Membership Corporation will use a $32 million loan to deploy a network in rural Fulton, Graves and Hickman counties in Kentucky, and in Dyer, Lake, Obion, and Weakley counties in Tennessee.

Three other projects will benefit the Kentucky counties of Adair, Cumberland, Russell, McCracken and Breathitt.