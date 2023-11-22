GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — After spending more than a month on the run after escaping a prison transport van in Greeneville, accused child rapist Sean Williams was taken into custody in Florida Tuesday. However, federal authorities said Williams appeared to have eluded capture by staying in the East Tennessee town for weeks.

Williams, a former Johnson City businessman, has been indicted on federal child porn production charges and state child rape charges. He has also been central to multiple lawsuits in Johnson City containing serial rape allegations against him.

Williams was reportedly able to remove his restraints and escape a transport van on Oct. 18 while en route to a court hearing in Greeneville from the Laurel County Correctional Center in Kentucky. His escape prompted a manhunt involving several local, state and federal agencies.

“We’re still putting together a lot of the pieces right now to determine all of his movements and we’re kind of learning a little bit more by the hour just between all the different investigators working the case and things we’ve found along the way,” Jolley said.

Those movements may not be as widespread as expected.

“It is believed that, right now, that he was in Greeneville the entire time from the moment of the escape until probably some time on [Nov. 17], probably the morning of the 17th.”

Jolley said knowing Williams likely stayed close to his escape is perplexing.

“It is kind of hard to fathom that he was right there, especially with all the intensive search that had been going on, all of those abandoned houses and buildings and everything in the Greeneville area for days on end,” Jolley said. “To think that somehow he was able to manage eluding the capture during that period of time, it sounds like he might have been hiding in an old attic or something that was pretty disguisable and might have been moving around at nighttime.”

Jolley speculated that Williams’s “fairly regular-looking” appearance could have contributed to his ability to avoid recognition while laying low.

“He could have actually walked right by some of the local citizens there and just mixed right in and nobody really picked up on it.”

Jolley told News 2’s sister station, WJHL, on Wednesday, Nov. 22 that Williams was seen fleeing from a green 1999 green Toyota Tacoma in Florida. According to Jolley and a report from the Greeneville Police Department, that Toyota had been reported stolen Friday, Nov. 17 (though the owner was not sure whether it had been stolen that morning or the night before) from Greeneville and was later recovered in Pinellas County by the local sheriff’s department the day Williams was captured.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported Williams was sighted in Sylva, North Carolina on Friday at a shopping center. Sylva is not far from Cullowhee, North Carolina, where Williams was arrested in April after being wanted on felony ammunition charges for almost two years. Jolley also noted Williams had family members in Sylva, which investigators were aware of.

Jolley said the Marshals Service was at first not aware of the stolen vehicle when Williams was seen in Sylva.

“Later, as we were moving along in Sylva, we learned of this stolen vehicle and through pulling some video and things around Sylva there, we actually saw that vehicle,” Jolley said. “[We] were able to put it together that with this missing vehicle in Greeneville.”

Once the marshals and investigators were able to start tracking the Toyota, they were led to Pinellas County by Monday, Nov. 20.

The FBI announced Tuesday, Nov. 21 that Williams was seen again in Pinellas County, Florida near Tampa. Later Tuesday evening, the bureau announced Williams had been taken into custody with the help of a K-9 unit and handler.

According to Jolley, a patrolman in Pinellas County spotted the Toyota early Tuesday morning. A pursuit ensued for what Jolley described as a short distance before Williams ultimately abandoned the vehicle and took off on foot. The Marshals Service and the FBI began looking for Williams in that area after the pursuit.

“A little after 9 or so [Tuesday] night, a store clerk at a 7-Eleven in Largo, Florida called and said they’d seen it on the news, cause we’d put it out on the news [Tuesday] that he might be in that area, and thought that Sean Williams was in the store,” Jolley said.

Jolley told WJHL the store was not far from where Williams had allegedly left the stolen vehicle. Williams was reportedly purchasing food when recognized.

“That’s what the clerk said, that he was in there buying a hot dog when the clerk became aware that this might be the guy,” Jolley said.

After authorities were alerted in Largo, Williams was soon tracked down and taken into custody.

“Everybody responded to the store, Williams ran out, went down a little path behind the store and ran through a neighborhood and ended up hiding under a tarp behind a building, at which time he was tracked down using a K-9.”

(Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Williams was not armed at the time of his arrest, Jolley said, and he was taken into custody without incident. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) shared a photo of Williams post-capture Tuesday night, in which he appears to have scratches on his face. Jolley noted those were reportedly the result of his encounter with the K-9 after not coming out willingly from his hiding place.

While tracking down Williams in Florida, Jolley said authorities employed the use of helicopters, ground teams, K-9 units and drones. Investigators had believed Williams could possibly head to Florida at some point due to connections, Jolley told News 2’s sister station.

“We were starting to look at Florida because we know that he had some contacts there, I think he was actually born in Florida and maybe had some contacts in that area. So we were looking at that Clearwater, Pinellas County area thinking that at some point he might move that direction just as a possibility.”

Jolley expects authorities to learn more about Williams’s time on the lamb over the next few days, but as of Wednesday, Jolley said he appeared to be on his own while a fugitive.

“Truthfully, it kind of sounds like he was fairly on his own, kind of winging it from the time that he was able to escape from the van,” Jolley said. “Whatever escape plan that he might have had at the moment probably didn’t come to fruition.”

As of Wednesday, Jolley said Williams was in the custody of the U.S. Marshals and is set to appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge, after which he’d be handed back over to the Marshals Service. At some point, Jolley said he will be transferred back to East Tennessee to face his charge.

While Jolley could not speak to the specifics of how and where Williams will be housed and transported, he did say precautions will certainly be taken.

“Let’s just say that there will be the highest priority of security levels on him when he does move from wherever we place him to and from his court proceedings.”

Jolley previously told WJHL that the Marshals Service was looking into the Oct. 18 escape and would prosecute anyone who was found to have been negligent or who may have aided Williams. Jolley also said during an interview that the camera in the back of the prison transport van was not working at the time Williams managed to escape custody.