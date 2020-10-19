UPDATE: Police identify suspect accused of shooting East Ridge police officer

EAST RIDGE (WATE) – UPDATE: Police have identified the suspect accused of shooting an East Ridge police officer as 43-year-old Christopher J. Kitts. The police officer that was shot has been identified as Corporal Terry Prescott. He is in stable condition.
PREVIOUS STORY:
An East Ridge Police Officer was shot during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon, according to our sister station WTVC.
East Ridge is just outside the city limits of Chattanooga just before 2 p.m. East Ridge Police chief Stan Allen says the shooting happened off of Ringgold Road.
Allen says the officer is in stable condition at Erlanger hospital.
The suspect is not in custody and drove off after firing at the officer.