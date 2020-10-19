UPDATE: Police identify suspect accused of shooting East Ridge police officer

EAST RIDGE (WATE) – UPDATE: Police have identified the suspect accused of shooting an East Ridge police officer as 43-year-old Christopher J. Kitts. The police officer that was shot has been identified as Corporal Terry Prescott. He is in stable condition.

PREVIOUS STORY:

An East Ridge Police Officer was shot during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon, according to our sister station WTVC.

East Ridge is just outside the city limits of Chattanooga just before 2 p.m. East Ridge Police chief Stan Allen says the shooting happened off of Ringgold Road.

#BREAKING East Ridge Police Chief Stan Allen confirms an officer was shot at a traffic stop off of Ringgold Road.



What we know at this time:



The officer is in stable conditions at Erlanger Hospital.



The suspect is NOT in custody and drove off after firing at the officer. — Stephanie LaChance (@StephLaChanceTV) October 18, 2020

