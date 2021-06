(WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the child they issued an Endangered Child Alert on Friday night for has been found safe. Caelum Heaton from Carter County was found safe in Washington County, Virginia just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

Happy to report that Caelum Heaton has been located in Washington County, VA, and is safe. Thank you for the RTs!! pic.twitter.com/TMZ4xeivKV — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 26, 2021

According to the TBI, Caelum went missing June 10. No other information was given Saturday.

This story has been updated.