2 children, 1 adult dead after Nutbush house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Two children and one adult are dead after a Nutbush house fire, according to the Memphis fire and police departments.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on Bayliss Avenue near National Street at around 6:39 a.m. Sunday morning.

A man and a little girl were reportedly pronounced dead on the scene. A little boy went to the hospital in critical condition.

Later Sunday morning, the Memphis Police Department reported the little boy died at the hospital.

The fire department says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.