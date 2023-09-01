NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennesseans with United Healthcare are some of the ones affected by a security breach of the health insurance company.

On Friday, UnitedHealthcare (UHC) announced a data security incident that involved the personal health information of certain Tennessee residents.

The information accessed varied by individual, UHC said, though it may have included a combination of names, member ID numbers, plan types, and county and state of residency. No social security numbers, driver’s license numbers or any financial account information was included in the disclosure, UHC said.

On Dec. 29, 2022, when UHC discovered an unauthorized third party was able to access a UHC broker portal limited to certain parts of the business.

“We notified law enforcement and worked with them to investigate the matter,” the company said.

Then on Feb. 3, 2023, UHC confirmed the unauthorized party accessed information from the portal while attempting to divert funds intended for agents and/or brokers. The unauthorized party was able to access information between Dec. 1, 2022, and Jan. 25, 2023.

“UHC is committed to protecting our members’ and brokers’ information and maintaining the integrity of our systems,” UHC said in the announcement. “UHC placed additional safeguards on the UHC broker portal to help minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future.”

All those affected by the breach are being notified, according to UHC.

The company said any suspicious activity should immediately be reported to their health plan or other relevant institution. The company has also set up a toll-free hotline to help answer any questions, at 800-669-1812. The hotline can be reached Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central Time.