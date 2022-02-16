WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRN) — U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) is set to introduce a new bill called the “Kids Online Safety Act” Wednesday morning.

The new legislation would require social media platforms to provide parents with tools to protect their children online. The bill was co-sponsored by Senator Blackburn and Connecticut U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.).

Wednesday, the senators will discuss how the bill aims to protect kids from bullying, sexual exploitation, and other harmful posts.