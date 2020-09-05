Tyranza, Oldest African elephant in North America, dies at 56 at Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — Memphis Zoo is mourning the loss of the grand mother of all elephants.

Tyranza, known also as Ty, died Friday at the age of 56 after suffering from declining health. Ty was put on hospice care and closely monitored in her final days and hours “to keep her as comfortable as possible.” The zoo made the decision to humanely euthanize when her condition deteriorated further to avoid any suffering.

Born in the wild in 1964, Ty was believed to have been orphaned. She had a brief stint working as a circus elephant with Ringling Bros. circus before being retired to the Memphis Zoo in 1977 at the age of 12.

Tyranza (Source: Memphis Zoo)

It took time for her to get adjusted to her new home, but she soon became the “matriarch of the Zoo’s elephant herd.” Her favorite treats included watermelons, sycamore leaves, bananas, and an occasional jellybean.

Chief Zoological Officer Matt Thompson with the Memphis Zoo said many generations of Zoo fans and even some employees haven’t known a Memphis Zoo” without her.

“She was the toughest marshmallow you could ever meet. I will miss her calm, steady presence,” said Chief Zoological Officer Matt Thompson.

Visitors can leave cards and flowers at the elephant statue on the Zoo’s front plaza starting today, Saturday, Sept. 5, to pay their respects.