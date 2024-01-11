KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Coyotes mating season is underway, meaning they are more likely to be seen over the next few months, especially in more urban areas. Here is what you need to know and how to keep your pets safe.

Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency spokesperson Matt Cameron spoke with News 2’s sister station, WATE, on Thursday, Jan. 11, and explained that coyote mating season happens between roughly January and March every year. During that time, coyote activity, as well as sightings, increase.

“Specifically with the male coyote, just like a male of any animal species, they will go on the prowl looking for a suitable mate and so people are just subject to more likely to see them, especially during daytime hours because they are primarily are nocturnal animals,” Cameron said.

Coyotes typically have a diet of small, furry rodents like rats, moles, and shrews. According to Cameron, while coyotes may not prey on pets often, they will readily attack and kill a small pet.

There are some functional steps to keeping small pets safe. For those who take their pets outside, keeping them on a shorter leash while being with them and keeping them in an enclosed run if unattended can help protect pets from coyotes.

“We all want to let our animals outside and enjoy nature. It’s just natural to do that, but you just have to keep in mind that if we’re doing that and leaving them unattended, they could fall victim to a coyote, so as responsible pet owners, we need to to look after them as much as you can,” Cameron said.

While pet owners might be tempted to leave pets in a fenced area or on a chain outside, those options may not be as safe from coyotes as possible. According to Cameron, it would take a roughly six-foot-tall fence that is also buried six inches underground to keep a coyote out as they are both skilled climbers and diggers. Likewise, a chain or cable system can contain pets, but it also leaves them exposed to coyotes.

Cameron also pointed out a fact that might be overlooked, which is that spaying and neutering dogs may help keep them safe. Since coyotes are a member of the canine family, they can interbreed with dogs, although Cameron said it doesn’t happen often.

“It’s very much like a white tailed buck deer. You know they are so aggressive. [Male coyotes] want to go ahead and ‘do the deed’ at that moment, but if the female is not ready, they will go on the prowl looking for another suitable female. That could be your unspayed female dog,” he told WATE.

During mating season, male coyotes will also defend their territory from any male canine, which could potentially include a male dog who picked up scent of a female coyote.

In addition, Cameron recommends making sure that pet food is not left out and not dumping scraps or trash out to avoid attracting coyotes.

Since coyotes are being seen more often, some people may suggest killing them or trapping them to keep areas more safe. Not only have coyote control attempts been very ineffective for centuries, doing so could simply open territory for other coyotes to take their place.

“You can hire a trapper if you’re having issues with the coyote you know and come and remove that animal or what you have to keep in mind is if if you do kill that animal, a hunter kills it, or a trapper comes in and traps it and moves it or kills it, there are other coyotes that will take that animal’s place,” Cameron explained. “So it’s probably not going to be a good long term solution to just rely on hunting or trapping to to try to control these animals. What we have to do is try to minimize the impact of them on us because they’re they’re going to be there.”

Cameron added that, according to experts, if a coyote isn’t causing problems, such as attacking or killing pets or livestock, the best course of action is to leave them alone. Removing an unaggressive pack of coyotes creates the opportunity for a more aggressive pack to move in and take their place.