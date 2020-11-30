TWRA: Search to continue Monday for missing Loudon County fisherman

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wildlife officials are expected to continue their search Monday for a fisherman who went missing Saturday after a boating accident near Fort Loudoun Dam.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, a fiberglass fishing boat with two fishermen onboard overturned Saturday morning below Fort Loudoun Dam, sending both men into the water.

“The boat was pulled into the spillway, but has since washed out with heavy damage remains on the shoreline in hazardous waters,” a TWRA release stated.

Bystanders pulled one of the men from the water. He was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center where his condition is unknown.

Crews continued their search Sunday. The Loudon County Homeland Security Marine Rescue, Loudon County Fire and Rescue, Lenoir City Fire Department, Tellico Boaters Assistance Response Team and TWRA searched 12 miles of the river Sunday, but did not located the missing fisherman.

The TWRA said they are working with the Tennessee Valley Authority to stop water discharge to create safe search conditions.

Search efforts are expected to resume Monday.