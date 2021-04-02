TWRA: Man dies on Pigeon River after vessel capsizes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An unidentified man has died after a vessel he was aboard capsized on the Pigeon River upstream from Hartford.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed the death of the non-Tennessee resident adult male on Thursday around 1:40 p.m.

The victim had been wearing a life jacket, TWRA said. Out of respect for the victim’s family, TWRA said his identity is being withheld until Friday.

No additional information was immediately released.

