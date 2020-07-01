TWRA: Investigation underway after Johnson County man says bear ‘swatted’ at him

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating after a bear allegedly swatted at a man in Johnson County.

According to a release from the TWRA, the alleged encounter occurred outside a home on Eastridge Lane in Mountain City.

According to the release, a 47-year-old man said he was leaving a woodshed on Tuesday night when a black bear swatted at him.

TWRA said the man claims to have fired a shot in the bear’s direction and believes he may have hit it.

The bear then left the area, according to the man.

TWRA claimed the man’s fiance called 911, and EMS documented “very fine scratches” to his lower right arm. He refused treatment, according to the release.

The release said the bear was not found, nor was there any indication that a bear had been shot.

A trap was set as a precautionary measure.

The investigation is ongoing.

