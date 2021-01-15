TWRA: Crews searching for missing boater on Chickamauga Reservoir

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Emergency crews with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are searching for a missing boater on Chickamauga Reservoir near the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant.

The TWRA says calls of an overturned boat with three boaters in the water came in around 4:30 p.m. central time Friday.

Crews arrived and found a man on shore and a woman along the bank. Both were taken to CHI Memorial Hospital in Hixson suffering from cold water emersion symptoms.

Crews are using sonar devices to look for one more adult last seen in the water. The water is less than 60 degrees Fahrenheit with 10 to 15 mile-per-hour winds creating white caps.

TWRA is receiving assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton County EMS, Highway 58 Fire Department, Hamilton County Emergency Services, Dallas Bay Fire Department and Harrison Bay State Park.