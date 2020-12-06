TWRA: Body of missing fisherman recovered near Fort Loudoun Dam

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed Saturday evening the body of a missing fisherman near Fort Loudoun Dam has been recovered.

According to a news release from TWRA, wildlife officers say a local fisherman recovered the body of Eric Mowery, 51, of Heiskell, around 3:15 p.m. this afternoon when it resurfaced in the area where it down.

The following information was released by TWRA:

Mr. Mowery had been missing since last Saturday morning when the boat he and Steven D. Musick (44), of Jellico Tenn., were fishing from was pulled into cascading water from the dam’s spillway. The boat capsized sending both occupants, who were wearing personal flotation devices, into the treacherous waters. Mr. Musick went underwater several times but was pulled to safety by nearby fishermen, while Mr. Mowery went under and never resurfaced. Wildlife officers recovered debris from the boat as rescue crews from multiple departments in the east Tennessee area spent the next several days scouring the riverbank and channel looking for the missing angler. Mr. Mowery’s death marks the third such fatal incident below Ft. Loudoun Dam in three years. TWRA encourages anglers to not approach the downstream dam face and wing wall area while water is spilling from the gates.