TWRA Boating Officers want you to be safe this holiday weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just like Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, Labor Day weekend is considered the unofficial end of the season.

Because of COVID-19, there has been an increase in the number of boaters on area lakes this summer, and this weekend is expected to be no exception.

“A lot of COVID aftermath with people’s vacations being canceled, and plans getting canceled, on the waterways we’ve seen a huge increase in the amount of traffic,” explained TWRA Boating Officer Clay Hetland.

Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency says that there have been several accidents and fatalities this summer, and they want you to stay safe this weekend. So they are gearing up their patrols.

“We’ll have multiple officers out on the lake here every day, three or four boats out here every day,” noted Hetland, “We’re going to be patrolling, and we’re going to be really watching or those impaired drivers, for those individuals who should not be driving the boat out here on the water. And then when they get back to the boat ramp, they’re going to be getting into a vehicle. So we’re going to try to stop that out on the water before that would ever happen.”

Besides not operating a boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Hetland says there is an obvious thing that boaters can do to keep themselves and their families safe.

“The one thing that I can stress is, how important wearing a life jacket is out here on the water. The fatalities we’ve had, unfortunately, when they jumped or fell into the water, they were not wearing a life jacket. So again, I can’t express how important it is to wear that life jacket. Any child twelve years or younger has to wear one at all times while the boat is in motion, underway.”

And as far as navigating a boat is concerned, Hetland explained there is a rule that many novice boaters don’t know about.

“The number one thing that I see in inexperienced and new boaters is that when two vessels are approaching each other, at a fairly distant amount from each other, you pass each vessel port to port. That’s the left side of the boat. So each boat passes the other boat on the left side.”