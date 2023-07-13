NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Have you seen any wild turkeys lately? If you have, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wants to know about it.

Every summer the TWRA conducts a wild turkey observational survey to track the state’s feathered friends’ reproductive success. Last year 203 turkeys were reported in Davidson County; 171 in Rutherford County; and 163 in Wilson County.

The TWRA needs more people to report wild turkey sightings to get an accurate picture of the turkey population.

According to the department, records of wild turkey sightings provide the agency with information on many factors that influence turkey population trends, including nesting success, brood survival, and annual reproduction productivity. The number of young that are produced each year is generally the most important factor influencing wild turkey population trends, so knowing this information is central to sound turkey management.

The survey has been conducted by staff during normal work activities since the 1980s, according to TWRA.

To see how you can help the TWRA in this year’s survey, click HERE.