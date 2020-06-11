TWRA asks landowners to avoid unnecessary mowing, bush hogging during the nesting season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of the great things about living in Middle Tennessee is getting to observe all of the wonderful wildlife this part of the country has to offer.

And right now, many of these animals are nesting in fields and on land covered with vegetation.

Because of that, the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is asking landowners not to unnecessarily mow or bush hog their fields.

A turkey nest exposed after mowing

Mark Gudlin, the TWRA’s Habitat Program Manager explained why:

“Understandably, around our homesteads, we’d like to keep our lawn areas neat and clean and mowed”, Gudlin noted, “But a lot of people will take their larger fields that don’t necessarily need to be maintained like a lawn or other areas. And we as people tend to have this ‘clean is beautiful’ attitude. But as far as wildlife goes, that can be counter-productive. So what we advise is from early April through mid to late August: that’s the time that deer will be dropping fawns, turkey and quail will be happening, and eastern meadow-lark and other songbirds will be nesting, that people avoid mowing during that time when they need that vegetative cover to reproduce.”

“It doesn’t mean you have to totally avoid mowing,” Gudlin explained. “You may want to maintain access paths to be able to walk or drive a vehicle, or whatever. It’s just trying to leave as much as you can un-disturbed so there’s less chance of mowing over a nest or a fawn.”