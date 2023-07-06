NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than two dozen people were reportedly caught drinking and boating on Tennessee’s lakes over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Between the evening of Friday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 4, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) reported 29 boating under the influence (BUI) arrests — four more arrests than were made during the three-day holiday period last year.

Prior to the holiday, the TWRA had warned that boating under the influence would not be taken lightly. Officers increased patrols and were on “heightened alert” for infractions as a part of Operation Dry Water, a BUI awareness and enforcement campaign.

The campaign was started by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators in 2009, and according to the TWRA, has been “highly successful” in “drawing public attention to the dangers of boating under the influence.”

(Courtesy: TWRA)

The TWRA reported that alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths, with 29 people killed in recreational boating accidents last year in Tennessee — an increase from the 22 fatalities reported in 2021.

The risk of injury or death increases during the Fourth of July weekend, which along with Memorial Day and Labor Day, is known for a spike in boater activity on Tennessee’s lakes, and subsequently an increase in drinking and boating.

That’s why Operation Dry Water is held every year during the Fourth of July period. As of 2022, Tennessee had over 252,000 active boat registrations, with five of its largest cities being located on navigable rivers, according to the TWRA.

This year, law enforcement officers made contact with 11,175 boaters and checked 3,374 vessels. In addition to the 29 BUI arrests, officers made three drug arrests and issued 271 other boating citations over the Fourth of July holiday.

The 29 people arrested for boating under the influence were also some of the first to experience harsher repercussions after a new state law aligning jail time and fines with DUI laws went into effect on July 1.

Now, any boater caught with a Blood Alcohol Content of .08 or higher could face anywhere from 48 hours to 11 months and 29 days in jail, a fine of up to $1,500 and even have their boating operating privileges revoked for a year on a first offense.

To find out more information about Operation Dry Water and boating safety tips, click here.