TWRA: Angler catches 5-foot, nearly 30-year-old sturgeon from Clinch River

KYLE’S FORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — One angler made quite a catch in Hancock County recently.

With the help of his fiancée, Christopher Begley of Rogersville hauled in a 61.5-inch lake sturgeon from the Clinch River above Kyle’s Ford, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Begley caught the sturgeon with “cut suckers” being used as catfish bait.

The TWRA says the fish is nearly 30 years old and is from a restoration effort that involved releasing 3,200 lake sturgeon into the river beginning in 1992.

Lake sturgeon can grow up to eight feet in length, weigh up to 300 pounds, and live for 150 years, making it potentially one of the largest and longest-living fish in Tennessee, according to the TWRA.

To put that into perspective, the average life span of game fish in Tennessee is between four and ten years.

After making his catch, Begley released the sturgeon back into the river as required.