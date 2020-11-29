TWRA: 1 person missing, another rescued after boating accident near Fort Loudoun Dam

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is missing and another has been rescued from Fort Loudoun Lake according to the Tennessee Wildlifes Resources Agency.

According to the agency, a fiberglass fishing boat with two fishermen onboard overturned Saturday morning below Fort Loudoun Dam, sending the men into the water.

“The boat was pulled into the spillway, but has since washed out with heavy damage remains on the shoreline in hazardous waters,” a TWRA release states.

TWRA confirmed bystanders pulled one of the men from the water. He was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center. No information his status was given.

The second man is still missing.

TWRA said they are working with the Tennessee Valley Authority to stop water discharge to create safe search conditions.