MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies were suspended for five days without pay Wednesday after the death of Tyre Nichols.

An administrative investigation found that Deputies Jeremy Watkins and Johntavious Bowers violated SCSO regulations during the traffic stop that led to Nichols’ death.

Both deputies have worked with the department since June 2021.

The investigation found Watkins violated four regulations including radio communication procedures, mobile video recording system procedures, patrol field job duties and responsibilities, and operational responsibility of daily activity log.

Bowers violated three regulations including radio communication procedures, mobile video recording system procedures, and patrol field job duties and responsibilities.

“Our investigation was thorough and complete. I am satisfied that the discipline given to these deputies is appropriate and just. We must continue to maintain the highest standards of excellence for the citizens of Shelby County through service, integrity and accountability,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner.

The sheriff’s office said they currently believe that the deputies will not face any charges.

Nichols died on January 10, three days after he was pulled over on Ross Road and Raines Road. Footage of the traffic stop showed multiple Memphis Police officers beating, kicking, tasing, and pepper spraying Nichols while he called out for his mother.

Five officers are facing multiple charges in Nichols’ death, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated kidnapping. The unit those officers belonged to, known as the SCORPION Unit, was disbanded shortly after Nichols’ death.

Seven more Memphis Police officers will be issued a “statement of charges” for policy violations in the case, the city’s chief legal officer last week.

Three employees of the Memphis Fire Department were also fired as a result of Nichols’ death. However, WREG learned on Feb. 12 that all three employees are appealing their termination.