Two men shot while in moving vehicle in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating a crime that took place on Peachers Mill Road Saturday evening.

Two men were driving in a white Dodge Charger when a male inside of another white Dodge Charger started shooting at them.

Both men sustained gunshot wounds.

The victim’s truck went into the northbound lane and struck a pickup truck at the intersection of McClardy Road.

The suspect fled the scene almost crashing into another vehicle, and headed down the 101stAirborne Parkway toward Fort Campbell Boulevard.

The victims were transported from the scene.

The driver was taken in critical condition by Lifeflight to a Nashville area Hospital and the other male was taken by ambulance to another Nashville area hospital.

