MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One homeowner, who was too upset to go on camera, is distraught after a bottle rocket hit her home and ignited flames on Sunday.

The incident happened on Skyline Circle in Frayser. The homeowner and a neighbor, who lives in the home where people were shooting the bottle rockets, said they both watched the house catch on fire after a bottle rocket went off.

The homeowner said she lived in the home for 30 years.

Lenon James said his family was shooting the bottle rockets and told WREG that he will never shoot fireworks again.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anyone,” he said. “Their situation or mine because I’m heartbroken. I’m truly heartbroken.”

No injuries were reported.

“You know how they go up and they explode one time and you see the little embers come down?” James said. “They came down under that tree over there so we thought it had dissipated and then we were still shooting the little rockets and we looked over and the garage had a couple of small little, boom, boom, boom. The garage just flamed up so we went to beating on the door to make sure no one was in the home.”

James said he wants to help in any way. This incident is still under investigation.

The Memphis Fire Department confirmed another firework-related house fire in Raleigh. It happened on Parkwood Road and was caused by firework embers on the house. No injuries were reported.

MFD also confirmed a church-owned building caught on fire on Frayser Boulevard. They determined the fire was intentionally set in the kitchen area. No injuries were reported.

There are also no suspects at this time.

The Memphis Fire Department said in a statement:

“The safety of our community is our priority, and we urge residents to use extreme caution this Independence Day so that everyone has a safe holiday.

First, we would like to remind residents that shooting most fireworks within the city limits is prohibited without a permit. We urge citizens to attend professional firework displays.

Fireworks and hot temperatures can be a dangerous combination, especially when we have multiple high-temperature days with very little rain. Fires can move very quickly by setting off fireworks and sparklers in dry heat or wind, putting their neighborhood directly in threat.“

MFD also encourages everyone to have a water source or fire extinguisher available nearby when using a grill, fire pit, open flame, fireworks or sparklers.